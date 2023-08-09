EOS (EOS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $799.52 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. In the last week, EOS has traded down 2% against the US dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $799.52 million and approximately $106.41 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00002428 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001888 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002827 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000933 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,099,201,910 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

