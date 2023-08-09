Cosmos Price Tops $8.63 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $8.63 or 0.00028824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and $79.39 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00042620 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013778 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000678 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

