adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $189.47

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.47 and traded as high as $193.89. adidas shares last traded at $192.00, with a volume of 55 shares changing hands.

adidas Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.48.

adidas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.