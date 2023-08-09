Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $207.27

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 207.27 ($2.65) and traded as high as GBX 212.80 ($2.72). Aurora Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 211 ($2.70), with a volume of 41,276 shares traded.

Aurora Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 207.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 213.26. The company has a market cap of £160.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1,055.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Aurora Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aurora Investment Trust

In other news, insider Farah Buckley acquired 4,500 shares of Aurora Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £8,955 ($11,444.09). In related news, insider Lucy Walker bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £11,330 ($14,479.23). Also, insider Farah Buckley bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £8,955 ($11,444.09). Company insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Investment Trust Company Profile

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

Further Reading

