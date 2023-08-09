Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $96.64

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.64 and traded as high as $105.46. Arkema shares last traded at $105.31, with a volume of 1,157 shares.

Arkema Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Arkema alerts:

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 9.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arkema S.A. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It also provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.