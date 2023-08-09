True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at CIBC

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TUERF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

TUERF opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 5.0 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

