Brinker International, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Brinker International in a research note issued on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.60.

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of EAT opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average is $38.01. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,069,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,852,000 after purchasing an additional 940,888 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 2,694.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 733,782 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,817,000 after acquiring an additional 642,666 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $12,182,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 184.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 557,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,193,000 after acquiring an additional 361,362 shares during the last quarter.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

