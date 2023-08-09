TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at CIBC

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRSWF. Raymond James decreased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of TRSWF opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $14.27.

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

