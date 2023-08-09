Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,400

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,200 ($40.89) to GBX 3,400 ($43.45) in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.
Smurfit Kappa Group Trading Down 1.3 %
About Smurfit Kappa Group
Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.
