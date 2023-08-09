Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 17.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOCS. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.11.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. Doximity has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.95, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $110.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million. Doximity had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,214 shares of company stock valued at $765,301. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Doximity by 12,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

