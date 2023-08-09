Brokers Issue Forecasts for IAC Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAC in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.50) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.85). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAC’s current full-year earnings is ($3.33) per share.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IAC. Citigroup increased their price target on IAC from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

IAC Stock Performance

IAC stock opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day moving average is $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.18. IAC has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $79.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in IAC by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in IAC by 3.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in IAC by 53.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in IAC by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

IAC Company Profile

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

