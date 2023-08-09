Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Issued By DA Davidson

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report issued on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $3.76 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.81. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.47 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2025 earnings at $14.65 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DKS. Citigroup lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $145.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $97.26 and a 12 month high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $1,122,360.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,139 shares of company stock worth $3,583,419. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 756 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,343 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

