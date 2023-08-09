HC Wainwright Comments on Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.61) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($8.74) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.56) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.57) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.63.

ENTA stock opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $72.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $375.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.37.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.44% and a negative net margin of 163.87%. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 49,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

