Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Bank of America from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 26.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Doximity from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. Doximity has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 62.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $110.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million. Doximity had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $164,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,619.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $164,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,619.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,214 shares of company stock worth $765,301 over the last 90 days. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Doximity by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

