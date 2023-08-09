Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Verano in a report released on Monday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Verano’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Verano alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital began coverage on shares of Verano in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Verano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verano in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Verano Trading Up 1.0 %

VRNOF stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. Verano has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Verano had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $227.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.30 million.

Verano Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.