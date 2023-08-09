Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Lifted by Analyst

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AGNC Investment in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for AGNC Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AGNC. Barclays cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

AGNC Investment Stock

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $12.85.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -553.85%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, EVP Sean Reid bought 11,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,010.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Morris A. Davis bought 4,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,028.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Reid bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,875,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,535,000 after acquiring an additional 536,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,303,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,695,000 after buying an additional 523,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,438,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,058,000 after buying an additional 287,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $79,549,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,698,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,681,000 after acquiring an additional 413,796 shares during the period. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).



