Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Autoliv, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Autoliv in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Autoliv’s current full-year earnings is $6.65 per share.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

ALV stock opened at $99.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.80 and its 200-day moving average is $89.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $103.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 51.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 16.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,895,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

