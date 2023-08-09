FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will earn $2.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.81. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$136.58 million for the quarter. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 17.66%.

ERO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.05.

Read Our Latest Report on ERO

Ero Copper Stock Down 1.2 %

ERO opened at C$28.71 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$11.61 and a 12 month high of C$32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of C$2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.86.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.