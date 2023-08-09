Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research report issued on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRK. StockNews.com cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,277,000 after buying an additional 7,556,426 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $39,279,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 1,460.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,309 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,279,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,068 shares during the period. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

