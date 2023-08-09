KeyCorp Comments on Carpenter Technology Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carpenter Technology in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $61.02. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 1.80.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $758.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at about $752,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 115.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

In other news, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $619,104.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,079.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $49,045.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,333.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $619,104.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,079.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

