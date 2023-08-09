IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($5.65) Per Share

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for IGM Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.65) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IGM Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($5.74) per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IGMS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.09.

IGM Biosciences Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $349.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.03). IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 14,007.47% and a negative return on equity of 84.18%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 15.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 21.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IGM Biosciences

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $31,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at $711,110.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director M Kathleen Behrens purchased 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $31,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

