Zacks Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.19). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.10.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

NEP opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $47.28 and a one year high of $86.06.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.854 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 202.37%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

