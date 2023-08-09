Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.00) per share.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MIRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $30.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average of $25.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $141,023.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,317.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $141,023.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,317.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $25,752.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,842 shares of company stock worth $226,797. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,441,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,315,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 258.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 713,095 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,450,000.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.