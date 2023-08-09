Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

SAND has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank began coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SAND opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 27.48%.

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 13.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 4.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.