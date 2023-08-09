The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $5.47 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Children’s Place in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick now anticipates that the company will earn $5.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.66. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

PLCE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of PLCE opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.46 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 426.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 72.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 19,761 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Children’s Place by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Children’s Place by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers acquired 43,000 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $1,019,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 370,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

