Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Price Target Raised to C$0.90 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PSHIF. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lucero Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Lucero Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lucero Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Lucero Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lucero Energy

Lucero Energy Price Performance

Lucero Energy Company Profile

Shares of PSHIF opened at C$0.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.39. Lucero Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.31 and a 1-year high of C$0.49.

(Get Free Report)

Lucero Energy Corp., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company was formerly known as PetroShale Inc and changed its name to Lucero Energy Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lucero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.