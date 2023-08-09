Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Price Target Increased to C$0.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYFFree Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.45 to C$0.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Perpetual Energy Stock Performance

Perpetual Energy stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. Perpetual Energy has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45.

About Perpetual Energy

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company's portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

