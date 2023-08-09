Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Parkland from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.
Parkland Stock Up 1.5 %
About Parkland
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.
