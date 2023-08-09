Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Price Target to C$4.50

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

PAZRF stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at March 31, 2023 includes interests in 246 properties totaling approximately 8.8 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

