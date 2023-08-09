Chariot (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Chariot (OTCMKTS:OIGLF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Chariot Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OIGLF opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Chariot has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21.
About Chariot
