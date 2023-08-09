Chariot (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Chariot (OTCMKTS:OIGLF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Chariot Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OIGLF opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Chariot has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21.

Get Chariot alerts:

About Chariot

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.