MELD Price Reaches $0.0160 (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. MELD has a market cap of $29.93 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MELD has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One MELD token can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MELD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MELD Token Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,870,091,786 tokens. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01647048 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,597,080.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.