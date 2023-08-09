Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/8/2023 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $62.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2023 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2023 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $123.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2023 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2023 – CRISPR Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.73. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $83.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.62.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 34900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,133,019.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

