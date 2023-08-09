Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Spire (SR)

Spire (NYSE: SR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/3/2023 – Spire was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/3/2023 – Spire had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $64.00.

8/2/2023 – Spire was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

7/21/2023 – Spire had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2023 – Spire had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $69.00 to $65.00.

Spire Stock Down 1.3 %

SR opened at $60.04 on Wednesday. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.48 and a twelve month high of $77.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.67. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Spire Inc alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $418.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Spire’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Spire by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Spire by 15.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Spire by 9.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Spire by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Spire by 13.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.