Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Boot Barn (BOOT)

8/8/2023 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Boot Barn was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/3/2023 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $117.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $112.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $106.00 to $116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $98.00 to $115.00.

8/3/2023 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $74.00 to $88.00.

7/21/2023 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $89.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $90.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2023 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $84.00 to $106.00.

7/5/2023 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $90.00 to $98.00.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $97.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.36. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 14.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

