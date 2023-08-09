PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. PPX Mining shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

PPX Mining Stock Up 33.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.96, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of C$12.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41.

About PPX Mining

PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru.

