Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $775.66

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 775.66 ($9.91) and traded as low as GBX 732.50 ($9.36). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 735 ($9.39), with a volume of 1,093,850 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.46) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.35) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tate & Lyle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 923.75 ($11.81).

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TATE

Tate & Lyle Stock Down 0.3 %

Tate & Lyle Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of £2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,366.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 745.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 775.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a GBX 13.10 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $5.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,806.45%.

About Tate & Lyle

(Get Free Report)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.