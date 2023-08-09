SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.54

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.54 and traded as high as $7.31. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 99,177 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SigmaTron International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SigmaTron International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SigmaTron International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

About SigmaTron International

(Get Free Report)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Featured Stories

