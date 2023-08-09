Winpak (TSE:WPK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $42.27

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.27 and traded as low as C$39.66. Winpak shares last traded at C$39.72, with a volume of 32,495 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WPK. CIBC dropped their price objective on Winpak from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Winpak from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Winpak Trading Down 0.5 %

Winpak Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of C$2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Winpak’s payout ratio is 4.44%.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high-performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, and shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Further Reading

