Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.72

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.72 and traded as high as C$8.60. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$8.46, with a volume of 11,129 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from C$9.70 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on XTC

Exco Technologies Stock Performance

Exco Technologies Announces Dividend

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of C$329.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

About Exco Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.