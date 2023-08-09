LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.13

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.13 and traded as high as $5.09. LifeVantage shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 10,069 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFVN. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
