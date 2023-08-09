ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.63

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.63 and traded as high as $24.92. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $24.82, with a volume of 1,041 shares trading hands.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1952 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Active REIT ETF
