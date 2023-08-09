ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.63

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.63 and traded as high as $24.92. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $24.82, with a volume of 1,041 shares trading hands.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1952 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Active REIT ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF ( NASDAQ:REIT Free Report ) by 1,981.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.30% of ALPS Active REIT ETF worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

