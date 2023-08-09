Canfor (TSE:CFP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.05

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.05 and traded as low as C$19.60. Canfor shares last traded at C$19.82, with a volume of 166,753 shares changing hands.

CFP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canfor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Canfor from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canfor from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canfor from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canfor from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 2.06.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.64) by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$1.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Canfor Co. will post 0.755626 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

