Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $119.27

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.27 ($1.52) and traded as low as GBX 103.60 ($1.32). Avation shares last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.37), with a volume of 45,899 shares.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.19) price objective on shares of Avation in a report on Thursday, May 25th.
Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 14 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 23 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned and managed a fleet of 39 aircraft.
