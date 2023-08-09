Vertiv (VRT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vertiv (NYSE: VRT):

8/4/2023 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $20.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Vertiv was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

8/2/2023 – Vertiv was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

6/29/2023 – Vertiv had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 22nd Century Group, Inc..

6/29/2023 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $30.00.

6/16/2023 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $13.00 to $20.00.

6/16/2023 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $29.00.

Vertiv Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.04, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,916,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $63,581,052.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,324,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,793,083.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,916,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $63,581,052.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,324,181 shares in the company, valued at $408,793,083.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 35,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $705,290.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,496,348 shares of company stock worth $144,490,097 in the last three months. 5.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 40.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vertiv by 450.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 377,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

