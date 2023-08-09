Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for AXT (AXTI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AXT (NASDAQ: AXTI) in the last few weeks:

8/4/2023 – AXT was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/4/2023 – AXT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2023 – AXT was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

8/2/2023 – AXT had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2023 – AXT was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/13/2023 – AXT was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/16/2023 – AXT had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $5.00.

AXT Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of AXTI opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.99. AXT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $9.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in AXT by 2,349.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AXT by 317.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in AXT during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

