DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Shona L. Brown Sells 700 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $60,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,508,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $84.63 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $92.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average of $66.84.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in DoorDash by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on DoorDash from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DoorDash from $73.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Stories

