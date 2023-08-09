DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Shona L. Brown Sells 700 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $60,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,508,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
DoorDash Stock Performance
Shares of DASH opened at $84.63 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $92.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average of $66.84.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on DoorDash from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DoorDash from $73.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.73.
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.
