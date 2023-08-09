JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Tali Notman Sells 3,928 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CRO Tali Notman sold 3,928 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $112,851.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 586,570 shares in the company, valued at $16,852,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tali Notman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Tali Notman sold 11,654 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $314,541.46.

On Monday, June 12th, Tali Notman sold 32,591 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $848,017.82.

On Friday, June 2nd, Tali Notman sold 11,256 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $267,780.24.

JFrog Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $30.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.99 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 26.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. Research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FROG. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on JFrog from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on JFrog from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JFrog during the first quarter worth $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in JFrog during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in JFrog by 62.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

