AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Janet Kerr Sells 750 Shares of Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) Director Janet Kerr sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total value of $131,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AppFolio Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of APPF opened at $175.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.67. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.02 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $147.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.76 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 31.03% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AppFolio by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in AppFolio by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AppFolio by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AppFolio by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in AppFolio by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 46,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 23,951 shares during the period. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AppFolio from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AppFolio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on AppFolio from $117.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AppFolio

About AppFolio

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.