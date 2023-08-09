AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Janet Kerr Sells 750 Shares of Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) Director Janet Kerr sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total value of $131,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
AppFolio Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of APPF opened at $175.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.67. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.02 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.62 and a beta of 0.98.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $147.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.76 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 31.03% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AppFolio from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AppFolio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on AppFolio from $117.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.
About AppFolio
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.
