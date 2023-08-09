Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) COO Sells $139,600.00 in Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) COO Mohammed Abbas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,325 shares in the company, valued at $595,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.68. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.87%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,086,000 after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,751,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,957,000 after acquiring an additional 47,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after acquiring an additional 128,374 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,154,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,451,000 after acquiring an additional 33,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.
