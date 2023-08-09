Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) COO Sells $139,600.00 in Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) COO Mohammed Abbas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,325 shares in the company, valued at $595,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.68. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fresh Del Monte Produce

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,086,000 after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,751,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,957,000 after acquiring an additional 47,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after acquiring an additional 128,374 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,154,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,451,000 after acquiring an additional 33,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.