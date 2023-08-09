DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $142.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $100.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet raised DaVita from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.00.

NYSE:DVA opened at $110.79 on Monday. DaVita has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $116.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.62 and a 200-day moving average of $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DaVita will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $209,190.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in DaVita by 2.1% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 2.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DaVita by 0.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 4.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

